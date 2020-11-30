Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: Moderna to file for vaccine emergency use; Vietnam reports first locally transmitted case in 3 months

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Moderna is set to file Monday for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine, which new data shows to be more than 94% effective. The filing follows Pfizer's emergency use request on Nov. 20 and means Moderna's drug could be shipped out to Americans in a matter of weeks. Moderna's vaccine doesn't require storage temperatures as cold as Pfizer's, easing supply chain complications.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 62.84 million 
  • Global deaths: At least 1.46 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 13.38 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 266,887