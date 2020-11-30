Coronavirus live updates: Moderna to file for vaccine emergency use; Vietnam reports first locally transmitted case in 3 months

Moderna is set to file Monday for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine, which new data shows to be more than 94% effective. The filing follows Pfizer's emergency use request on Nov. 20 and means Moderna's drug could be shipped out to Americans in a matter of weeks. Moderna's vaccine doesn't require storage temperatures as cold as Pfizer's, easing supply chain complications.

