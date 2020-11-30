Nursing homes create 'perfect storm' for Covid outbreaks as cases and deaths surge again

Sr. Jeanne Arsenault returns to her room after breakfast at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence, a home for Catholic nuns in Marlborough, MA on August 26, 2020. Arsenault fell ill to COVID-19 during the outbreak.

The coronavirus death toll at U.S. nursing homes at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was brutal and unrelenting.

The Life Care Center nursing home outside Seattle, Washington, made international headlines in March after the coronavirus ripped through its residents and staff, resulting in at least 123 infections and dozens of deaths. In New Jersey, public officials discovered 17 dead bodies piled into a makeshift morgue in a nursing home in April when Covid-19 fatalities overwhelmed the facility.

Nursing homes across the U.S., which house the most vulnerable of society, quickly became ground zero for countless coronavirus outbreaks across the U.S. in the early months of the pandemic. While the outbreak subsided somewhat this fall, long-term care facilities are now seeing their most intense surge in Covid-19 cases since at least the summer.

As new cases break record after record most days, infections at long-term care facilities reached a new weekly high in late November, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project, an organization launched by The Atlantic. More than 46,000 infections at those facilities were recorded in what was the worst week in six months; reliable data only goes back that far.

Despite making up just 5.7% of all U.S. Covid-19 cases, residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities accounted for 39.3% of the deaths, according to Covid Tracking Project data. That number is generally considered low since a lot of nursing home deaths tend to get reported without an underlying cause, physicians have said.

Deaths at U.S. nursing homes for the week ending Nov. 26 topped 3,000 — the highest weekly death toll since June, pushing cumulative fatalities over 100,000, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

"I've likened nursing homes to being like a tinderbox. It takes one person, one person, to unknowingly bring the virus into a facility and it could kill several people, make a lot of people sick," said Dr. Joseph Ouslander, a geriatrician at Florida Atlantic University who works as a clinician in nursing homes. No matter what precautions staff take, it's going to be difficult to prevent outbreaks in nursing homes, said Ouslander, who is also a professor of integrated medical science. "All those elements of the perfect storm are in place."

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 Tuesday to give the first vaccine doses in the nation to health-care workers and long-term care facility residents.