China's vaccines may have 'appeal' in developing countries, economist says

An exhibitor shows inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate from China National Biotec Group of Sinopharm Group during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services at the Beijing Olympic Park on September 5, 2020 in Beijing, China.

SINGAPORE – Developing countries may face a long wait if they want a vaccine made in the West, but there's always the option of turning to China , says an economist from DBS.

"Considering the billions of doses needed, and the risk [of] falling at the back of a very long line for Western vaccines, the appeal of the Chinese vaccines is apparent," Taimur Baig, chief economist and managing director at DBS Group Research, said in a note.

There will be a rush to procure Western vaccines when they're approved by regulators, and poorer countries may find them unaffordable.

According to Citi, developed countries have collectively secured 85% of total bilateral pre-orders of coronavirus vaccines. Countries such as the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, Japan and those in the European Union have ordered supplies that exceed their populations, Citi said.

China has five home-grown vaccine candidates in phase three trials, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. That's usually the last step before government regulators vet the vaccine for approval.

Sinopharm, or China National Pharmaceutical Group, reportedly submitted an application to Chinese authorities last week seeking approval. The firm has two vaccine candidates, but it's unclear if both are being considered for regulatory approval.

Beijing has already promised to help countries including Cambodia and Malaysia.