Goldman's renewable stock portfolio seeks to capitalize on the trillions in green spending ahead

Alternative energy companies are on a tear this year, and Goldman Sachs unveiled a new basket of stocks that the firm believes are poised to capture ongoing upside amid a surge in socially conscious investing, and as more and more countries outline ambitious climate targets.

The firm estimates that the climate transition will spur between $1 trillion and $2 trillion in spending per year over the next decade as green infrastructure takes center stage.

"By 2030, the addressable market of renewables could double in size," analysts led by Guillaume Jaisson wrote in a note to clients. "Companies exposed to the energy transition are likely to deliver unprecedented growth over the coming decades."

The firm's basket of stocks touches on all of the sectors related to the renewable investment theme, including the energy, industrials, materials, technology and utilities sectors. The companies included are "most exposed to the transition from fossil fuels to solar, wind and hydro energy."

So far this year, the portfolio has returned more than 50%, while the MSCIA AC World index is up 10%. Despite the outperformance, Goldman said these stocks offer growth at a reasonable price, and that it expects these companies to grow twice as fast as the market, with just a 10% price-to-earnings premium. Additionally, the firm noted that these companies' "earnings have been much more resilient than the market this year.