Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Apple, GE, Delta & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Barclays downgraded Slack to equal weight from overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan to underweight from overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America to underweight from overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs to underweight from equal weight.
  • Raymond James downgraded Delta to market perform from outperform and Southwest to outperform from strong buy.
  • Loop upgraded Apple to buy from hold.
  • Barclays named General Electric a top pick.
  • Raymond James upgraded United Airlines to outperform from market perform.
David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, April 29, 2019
Mike Blake | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: