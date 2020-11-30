The Dow's November stock winners show investors are betting big on a 2021 recovery

A man sits on the Wall street bull near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 24, 2020 in New York City.

It has been a big month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and it could signal Wall Street sees better things ahead for the economy heading into the new year.

The 30-stock average is up about 11.5% in November, on pace for its biggest one-month gain since January 1987. Back then, the Dow jumped 13.8%.

However, this month's gains were not led by high-flying growth stocks such as Apple or Microsoft. Instead, the Dow's driving force came mainly from companies that would benefit from a strong economy, potentially signaling investors are betting on a big recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.