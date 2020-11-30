These stocks that hedge funds hate like Tesla and Nio are among the market's biggest winners

A trader takes a break outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2020.

Some of the most shorted stocks by hedge funds have been the biggest winners this year.

Hedge funds' biggest short position right now is Tesla, which has a negative 1.7% overall weight among the funds, according to Jefferies' calculations. The electric carmaker has soared nearly 50% this month alone, bringing its 2020 meteoric rise to almost 600%.

China-based electric vehicle maker Nio has also been a popular short bet among hedge funds, Jefferies said. The stock has popped even more than Tesla, up a whopping 1,173% this year. Another most-shorted position Trade Desk has also more than doubled in 2020.