What to watch today: Dow on track for best month in over 33 years

Shares of bank stocks, including Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS), edged lower in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded the group, favoring other consumer banks heading into 2021. The Wall Street firm downgraded Bank of America and JPMorgan from to "underweight" from "overweight" and Goldman Sachs to "underweight" from "equal weight." Shares of messaging platform Slack (WORK) fell in premarket trading after Barclays downgraded the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight." The Wall Street firm said an acquisition from Salesforce (CRM) would cause limited upside for Slack shares. Shares of United Airlines (UAL) rose in premarket trading after Raymond James upgraded the stocks to "outperform" from "market perform." The Wall Street firm said United is taking a different approach than its peers, which could lead to market share gains when the economic recovery occurs. Shares of Apple (AAPL) rose in premarket trading after Loop Capital upgraded the technology stock to "buy" from "hold." The firm said it sees broad tailwind product and services growth. Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty also made bullish comments about Apple's "underappreciated" 5G iPhone cycle. General Electric (GE) rose slightly in premarket trading after Barclays named the stock a "top pick." The firm said GE's free cash flow is set for material improvement over the next two years. Shares of Palantir (PLTR), the newly public software company, rose nearly 4% in premarket trading, continuing its massive rally from last week. Palantir gained more than 50% last week, in the best week since its IPO.

