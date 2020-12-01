These are Wall Street's favorite 10 stocks heading into December

People visit the Charging Bull Statue during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 25, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The market could have a hard time outdoing itself for a bit following a historic November rally, but some stocks still have a lot of upside ahead, according to Wall Street analysts.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average just notched its best month since 1987 with a 11.8% gain in November. Small caps and the energy sector both posted their biggest monthly advance on record as investors picked up beaten-down value stocks on the back of positive vaccine news.

Heading into the final month of 2020, CNBC screened for the S&P 500 stocks with the most upside to analysts' 12-month price target, according to FactSet. These names also have at least 50% of the analysts with a buy rating.