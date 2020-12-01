Amid coronavirus, donations set to spike on Giving Tuesday

Many charities have seen a surge in donations since the coronavirus crisis began. Now, on Giving Tuesday, pandemic-related nonprofits could get an unprecedented extra bump.

Charitable donations generally get a big boost on "Giving Tuesday," a single day specifically focused on charity in the shopping-heavy week after Thanksgiving.

Last year, the #GivingTuesday effort raised nearly $2 billion in the U.S. alone.

This year, "people are stepping up to take care of their communities," said Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer at GivingTuesday, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the event.

"The more people are concerned about Covid, the more likely they are to be generous."

More from Personal Finance:

Here's what to do before making a charitable donation

Anti-spending movement gains speed ahead of the holidays

Pandemic sends most young adults home to mom and dad

Even as the coronavirus outbreak caused unemployment to spike and put a stranglehold on some discretionary spending, most Americans said they will give the same or more this year due to the pandemic, according to a new report by Fidelity Charitable.

More than half of donors whose giving was influenced by the public health crisis said they want to help groups directly impacted, particularly small, community-based organizations focused on medical supplies or food insecurity over national nonprofits, Fidelity Charitable also found. The donor-advised fund program polled nearly 500 donors in August.

It is still unclear how that will impact those larger not-for-profit groups, said Una Osili, associate dean for research and international programs at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

"For some of those charities that aren't directly involved with the pandemic, this has been a really challenging period," she said.