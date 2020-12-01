Banks will collect more than $30 billion in overdraft fees this year. Here's how to avoid them

Overdraft fees are at all-time highs amid the pandemic. Ivan-balvan | iStock | Getty Images

Yet, while many banks came out early in the pandemic with policies to help customers, including waiving overdraft fees, many of those relief measures have now ended, according to Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts.com. "With job losses that are still high, the finances of many households are still under pressure," Tumin said. "That has resulted in more consumers being hit with overdraft fees." Banks will generally charge you an overdraft fee when you make a purchase or get dinged with a scheduled bill that exceeds the money you have in your checking account at the time. Even before the pandemic, each year, about a third of checking accounts, or around 120 million accounts, went into the negative at some point, Moebs Services found.

Every penny has mattered this year, so it was really depressing to have to throw $70 out the window. Erin Madden unemployed bank customer

The fees can rack up quickly. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that 5% of checking account holders overdraft more than 20 times per year. Dire consequences can follow, said Alex Horowitz, senior research officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts' consumer financial project. "Heavy overdrafters are more likely to leave the banking system, either voluntarily closing accounts to avoid fees or having them closed involuntarily because they have large negative balances," Horowitz said. If you've been hit with an overdraft fee, Tumin said, your first step should be to call your bank and try to get it reversed. Explain what you're going through. "If it's the consumer's first overdraft and the consumer is a long-time customer, the bank is more likely to refund the fee," he said.

How to avoid the fees going forward

Banks are required to get your permission to charge you overdraft fees. You can decide not to enroll in their "overdraft protection" program, or, if you knowingly or unknowingly signed up previously, you can ask to opt out at any time, said Peter Smith, a senior researcher at the Center for Responsible Lending. That way, your debit card will just be declined when you try to make a purchase with an account that doesn't have enough money in it. However, keep in mind: Most banks will still charge you overdraft fees on recurring bills.