Yes, being unemployed for too long during Covid-19 can hurt you, says career expert. Here's what to do about it

If you've been unemployed for more than six months, your job search is going to be extra challenging.

As a career coach and former recruiter, I've spent the past 15 years studying how employers evaluate people who were let go from their jobs.

Through research and conversations with several hiring managers, I've found that the stigma of being unemployed does exist — more than most people think — even amidst a pandemic.

Here's how one anonymous hiring manager I recently spoke to put it: "Millions of people lost their jobs this year, but millions of others kept their jobs and worked even harder, taking on new responsibilities as their companies pushed forward with reduced staff. It's unfortunate, but those people are often viewed as more desirable."

One 2018 experiment of 50 participants even found that HR professionals were more likely to rate employed candidates significantly higher on both confidence and hirability.

While not all employers adopt this point of view, there is still a lot of work to be done. Recruiters need to recognize the structural factors contributing to high unemployment rates and correct their biases against people who happen to be unemployed.

In the meantime, if you've been unemployed for more than six months, here are two things you can do to improve your situation: