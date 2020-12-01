Boom Supersonic start-up goes 'all-in' on using Amazon's AWS for aircraft design and development

A rendering of Boom Supersonic's Overture jet. Boom Supersonic

Amazon Web Services announced on Tuesday that Boom Supersonic is going 'all-in' as a cloud-computing customer, which the aviation start-up says will power the design, development and manufacturing of its next-generation jet. Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl told CNBC that the deal with AWS represents his company deepening its relationship with Amazon, with Boom expanding its use of cloud-computing to "new high performance instances" that will "further upgrade our ability to run simulations rapidly and inexpensively." "We've been working with [AWS] behind the scenes for several years, with 53 million compute hours running virtual wind tunnel tests," Scholl said. Boom declined to the specify the length or value of the contract it signed with AWS. But the deal represents one of the first public moves by the Aerospace and Satellite Solutions unit that AWS established in June. The unit is looking to provide services for nearly every sub-sector in the aerospace and space industries, with supersonic aircraft design and manufacturing the latest addition.

The logo of Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen during the 4th annual America Digital Latin American Congress of Business and Technology in Santiago, Chile, September 5, 2018. Ivan Alvarado | Reuters

Boom's Scholl coincidentally began his working career at Amazon about two decades ago as a software engineer. He said he "learned the Amazon ethos of invention and looking to make things faster and better, whatever they are." "Now we're working on a revolution, how we fly at Boom, and it turns out the key to making that happen is the ability to go access basically direct supercomputers on demand, and so that's what we're doing with AWS," Scholl said. In designing Boom's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, which it unveiled in October and has begun ground testing, the company completed "hundreds of virtual wind tunnel tests" through AWS. Scholl compared that to the supersonic Concorde, which was designed with 12 physical wind tunnel tests. "You're able to test literally hundreds of potential different airplane designs in parallel and understand which ones gives you the best lift for the least drag, which ones achieve high speed efficiency, [and smooth handling for safe takeoff and landing," Scholl said. "You'll notice that there's hardly a straight line anywhere on the airplane and every single piece of the aircraft is intricately tailored." Scholl described cloud-computing as "really leveling the playing field between what a start-up can do and what a big company or government can do." Boom's entire workforce is about 150 employees, but without automation Scholl estimates the company "would probably be 10 times bigger than that."

The company's XB-1 prototype demonstrator aircraft, unveiled in October 2020. Boom Supersonic