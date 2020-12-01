HSBC says Sweden and Norway will outperform the rest of the developed world

People stroll at the Drottninggatan shopping street in central Stockholm on November 10, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

With much of Europe reverting to lockdown measures over the past month in a bid to curb resurgent coronavirus outbreaks, the northernmost tip of the continent looks set to continue outperforming into 2021, according to HSBC.

Both Sweden and Norway notched better-than-expected recoveries in the third quarter, with GDP (gross domestic product) expanding by 4.3% and 5.2% respectively after the second-quarter slump at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Alongside the positive news on vaccines driving optimism about a global economic recovery in 2021, HSBC global economist James Pomeroy said in a research note Monday that the degree of fiscal support available in both countries offers cause for a rosier outlook than the rest of the developed world.

"Like much of the world, Scandinavia's economies saw a strong rebound in Q3 2020. Growth rates may not look as strong as elsewhere in the world on a quarterly basis, but the annual declines are smaller than most developed economies," Pomeroy said.

Both economies tightened restrictions over the past month, despite Sweden's previous skeptical stance on lockdowns. Although not quite as stringent as the measures taken elsewhere on the continent, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has urged the public to avoid gyms, libraries and restaurants and cut the limit on public gatherings from 50 to eight.

"This will clearly mean headwinds for consumption in the second half of Q4 – and so we cut our growth forecast for the quarter to -1.7% (from +1.4%)," Pomeroy said.

Norway has fared slightly better, with fewer than 70 deaths as a result of Covid-19 since July, while the GDP rebound of 5.2% after the second quarter's 6% contraction leaves the economy on a firmer footing than much of the continent.