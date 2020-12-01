Mike Santoli’s market notes: Big Tech ripe to lead, Key level on the VIX, bulls' extra push

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
Just when the bulls needed an extra push, we get new-month inflows and an unanticipated $900 billion fiscal bump to support the 2021 economic revival that the consensus is already avidly anticipating.
S&P 500 finally looks to be moving above the top of recent trading range, averting a "failed breakout" disappointment, for the moment. Even so, the S&P is now less than 1% above the intraday peak from Nov. 9 (Pfizer-vaccine/Biden-called-the-winner day). So this is not yet escape velocity, need to see how much is first-of-month fresh money effect.