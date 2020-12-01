Treasury Secretary Mnuchin faces harsh criticism from Democratic senators over ending Fed programs

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was only complying with the law, but Democratic senators saw something more sinister at play as he sought to explain his recent decision to end some lending programs the Federal Reserve was using to get the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

"You appear to be trying to sabotage our economy on the way out the door," Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) told Mnuchin during a hearing Tuesday. "There is no legitimate justification for it."

Mnuchin, though, told a different story, citing portions of the law that said he didn't have the authority on his own to allow the programs in question to run past the end of the year.

"My actions are not economic," he said toward the end of the hearing. "It's purely my interpretation of the law."

At issue are a series of facilities the Fed used to loan money to small- and medium-sized businesses as well as state and local governments, and two in which it bought corporate bonds. Authority for the programs came through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March, during the early days of a pandemic that would cause the biggest quarterly drop in economic activity since at least the Great Depression, followed by the strongest rebound.

Most of the facilities were lightly used, with only a fraction of the $2 trillion or so of potential liquidity utilized.

Still, Fed officials say the initiatives are vital to maintaining market order and as a backstop should the economy run into issues like it did more than eight months ago.

"It's premature to be pulling back on support for the economy," said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who joined Mnuchin at the hearing, which is required by the rescue legislation.

Powell and Mnuchin worked together closely on the rescue funding package but are on opposite sides of whether the funding should continue. Mnuchin said the remaining $455 billion should be returned to Treasury and deployed for direct cash injections for the economy.

Both struck more conciliatory tones during the hearing.

Mnuchin said he wanted to "thank Chairman Powell, because he has been a terrific partner in everything we've done." Powell later noted that "we've done a lot and we've really appreciated the working relationship we had with Treasury on the facilities." However, he noted that "our thinking is that we would have left the facilities in place to be backstops."