Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Nio, PayPal, Tripadvisor & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Charles Schwab to overweight from equal weight.
  • William Blair downgraded Vail to market perform from outperform.
  • UBS downgraded Occidental Petroleum to sell from neutral.
  • Barclays upgraded FedEx to overweight from equal weight.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Nio to neutral from sell.
  • Bernstein initiated Tripadvisor as outperform.
  • Mizuho raised its price target on PayPal to $290 from $270.
  • Argus upgraded Pinterest to buy from hold.
  • Argus raised its price target on Moderna to $200 from $88.
Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: