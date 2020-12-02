Pelosi and Schumer back $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan as basis for negotiations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use a $908 billion bipartisan stimulus plan as the basis for relief talks as Congress scrambles to send aid to Americans before the end of the year.

In a joint statement, the Democratic leaders endorsed a more narrow aid approach than they have previously. The California and New York Democrats had insisted on legislation that costs at least $2.2 trillion.

"While we made a new offer to Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy on Monday, in the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations," Schumer and Pelosi said.

Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., was set to speak to McConnell on Wednesday about a pandemic relief measure. Earlier, the No. 2 House Democrat told reporters he hopes the parties can strike a deal by the end of the weekend and pass it by next week.

That would require a quick compromise amid lingering disputes over key issues. McConnell signaled Tuesday that he wants to tie aid to a government funding bill Congress needs to pass by Dec. 11.

In a possible sign that Democrats could agree to tie coronavirus provisions to a spending measure, Hoyer said Wednesday that he wants to finish legislative business in the House by the same date.

"The need is great, it is immediate, it is urgent and I think we certainly have the capacity to act," he said. "By the way, Sen. McConnell agrees on that."

The renewed efforts to strike a deal follow a months long logjam over relief. Both parties have called to pass aid legislation before the end of 2020, but have fundamentally different views about what they need to do to boost the economy and health-care system.

Protections for unemployed Americans, renters and federal student loan borrowers will expire at the end of the year as the U.S. outbreak worsens and states and cities tighten restrictions.

Rank-and-file lawmakers put forward a bipartisan, $908 billion aid proposal Tuesday. McConnell then rejected it and offered his own, smaller plan that he said had President Donald Trump's support.

Pelosi and Schumer did not offer their unequivocal endorsement of the proposal. They said that "we and others will offer improvements, but the need to act is immediate and we believe that with good-faith negotiations we could come to an agreement."

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Tuesday for the first time since late October. The California Democrat said Mnuchin told her he would review both the bipartisan proposal and an unspecified offer that the top congressional Democrats made to GOP leaders on Monday.