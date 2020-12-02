Coronavirus live updates: U.K. greenlights Pfizer vaccine; U.S. OKs a new antibody test

The U.K. on Wednesday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, clearing the way for distribution to begin next week. Medical workers and older adults in extended-care homes are expected to be the first in line for the shots, mirroring a plan set out by the CDC on Tuesday for who in the U.S. would receive an approved vaccine first. The White House has been concerned about the pace of approvals from the FDA, summoning Chief Stephen Hahn for a meeting Tuesday.