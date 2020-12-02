European markets head for lower open, tracking mixed global sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Wednesday, with European markets tracking mixed sentiment in their U.S. and Asia-Pacific counterparts.

London's FTSE is seen opening 28 points lower at 6,361, Germany's DAX 47 points lower at 13,350, France's CAC 40 15 points lower at 5,571 and Italy's FTSE MIB 56 points lower at 22,020, according to IG.

The expected move lower among European stocks comes after U.S. stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday, despite recent strength that has brought the major averages to record highs.

The major averages popped on Tuesday, the first day of December, adding to their sharp gains from the previous month.

Sentiment got a boost after a group of lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion stimulus plan, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected the proposal later on Tuesday. Still, investors are hopeful for a second stimulus package in the lame-duck period for Congress.

Market attention in the U.S. will also be on the latest private payrolls data from ADP later on Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting 475,000 private jobs were added in November, compared to the 365,000 added in October.

On the data front in Europe, German retail sales for October and Italy's unemployment rate for the same month are due.

- CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.