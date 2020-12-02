Goldman Sachs gives 10 reasons why the UK is still a buy — despite Brexit jitters

A display of U.K., Union Jack flags fly in front of The Houses of Parliament, in London, U.K., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016.

Despite Britain's nervy post-Brexit trade deal negotiations with the EU, investment bank Goldman Sachs has outlined 10 reasons why the U.K. still offers opportunities for investors.

The U.K. and the EU have just a few weeks left to approve a trade agreement, with Britain's transition period as it pulls out of the bloc set to expire at the end of the year.

The talks have been stuck on the same three issues since the spring, and with the deadline fast approaching, there are concerns that the U.K. could leave the EU without new trading arrangements. This no-deal scenario could mean higher prices for consumers and more barriers for businesses.

And the U.K.'s economy has also been severely strained by coronavirus lockdowns in the last month, as a result of a second spike in infections.

Nevertheless, in a note published Tuesday, Goldman Sachs strategists and analysts the 10 reasons why they are recommending the U.K. to clients.