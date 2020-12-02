Goldman says copper bull run 'fully underway,' sees potential for record high on the horizon

The smelter is melting copper on July 23, 2020 in Jinhua, Zhejiang, China.

LONDON — Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe copper prices could soon test their existing record highs, saying the bull run for the industrial metal is now "fully underway."

Copper prices rose to their highest level since March 2013 on Tuesday, touching $7,719 per metric ton following stronger-than-anticipated manufacturing activity in China and South Korea.

The red metal has since pared gains, with three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange last seen trading at $7,626 per metric ton.

Copper, which is used in everything from power to construction, has risen more than 22% this year, on pace for its best year since 2017. Prices have been boosted by supply disruptions, hopes for so-called "green" economic stimulus and China's swift recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

"The bull market for copper is now fully underway with prices up 50% from the 2020 lows, reaching their highest level since 2017," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a research note on Dec. 1.

"This current price strength is not an irrational aberration, rather we view it as the first leg of a structural bull market in copper," they added.