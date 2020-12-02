How to support Black-owned businesses this holiday season

As we look back at 2020, CNBC Make It would love to hear how you fared and how your financial goals changed (even if you ignored them completely or they became impossible as the pandemic hit). Fill out this survey for a chance to be featured in a future article. You can also email money reporter Alicia Adamczyk directly at alicia.adamczyk@nbcuni.com.

This holiday season, shoppers are planning to spend their dollars at businesses that have shown similar social values — particularly treating their employees well — throughout the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent survey by consulting firm Accenture. And 40% plan to support minority-owned businesses in particular.

Though small businesses of all stripes have been hit hard throughout the pandemic, Black-owned small businesses have suffered disproportionately, according to an August analysis from the Federal Reserve. Not only are they often located in neighborhoods that were harder hit by Covid-19, they also had a harder time getting federal hardship loans through the Paycheck Protection Program than businesses owned by White people.

Here are some resources will make supporting Black-owned businesses seamless this holiday season.