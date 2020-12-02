Pent-up demand will define the next leg of the bull run, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday laid out a basket of stocks that are set to bounce back when the U.S. reopens again, though the timeline remains elusive.

"Pent-up demand. Get used to hearing that term because it's going to define the very next leg of this just impossible-to-believe bull market," the "Mad Money" host said.

The comments come after the S&P 500 rose to a new closing high as investors weighed the odds of stimulus talks in Washington, and Cramer said the pent-up demand trade helped the major averages rebound from their lows on the day.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.2% to 3,669.01. The blue-chip Dow Jones rose almost 60 points for a 0.2% gain to 29,883.79. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1% to 12,349.37.

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech received authorization from the British government, with plans to roll out the inoculation in the United Kingdom next week. The two drugmakers, along with Moderna, are seeking emergency use authorization in the U.S.

"Once we get closer to herd immunity, everything that got put on hold during the pandemic can make a comeback," Cramer said.