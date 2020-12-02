LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger's sports nutrition company sells to fitness platform Openfit

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 25, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ladder, a nutritional company found by basketball icon LeBron James and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been sold to technology fitness platform, Openfit, the companies told CNBC.

Openfit CEO Jon Congdon and an undisclosed group of investors purchased Ladder, buying shares from investors, including investment firm Main Street Advisors. Terms of the deal were not made available.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Congdon said James and Schwarzenegger would stay on as minority shareholders and help with future promotional content.

"We looking to grow the brand," said Congdon, adding the company would integrate Ladder's nutritional supplements in subscription offerings.

Openfit is a mobile application that monetizes private training and exercise classes through subscriptions. The packages range from roughly $40 for three months to $100 per year. The company says it has approximately 130,000 subscribers.

Congdon said the company is "profitable" but didn't divulge exact revenue. He said, "those numbers could be available in the not so distant future."

Asked if that meant that Openfit is seeking an IPO, Congdon, the co-founder of the fitness company Beachbody (parent company of P90X in-home exercises), said he couldn't comment. He didn't deny the notion, either, adding "all possibilities are open for us, and we're considering all possibilities."

With the acquisition of Ladder, which is on pace for $4 million in sales for 2020, it will pair nutritional supplements with its "live and on-demand fitness programs, personalized nutrition plans and virtual access" to certified trainers.

"We looking at 300% too 400% growth at minimum next year and even more than that in the coming years," Congdon said. "We're hoping that they are a huge part of our revenue base moving forward."