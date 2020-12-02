McConnell’s Covid relief proposal would boost charitable giving tax break

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at a campaign event in Florence, Kentucky, U.S., October 28, 2020.

The latest Covid-19 relief proposal would give generous taxpayers a sweeter tax break for donating to charity.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., issued a proposal for pandemic relief on Tuesday afternoon – after quashing a $908 billion bipartisan rescue bill – that called for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses but no stimulus checks.

McConnell also proposed boosting a new above-the-line deduction that would allow taxpayers to write-off up to $300 in cash donations to charitable organizations for 2020.

Under the CARES Act, people who claim the standard deduction – which is $12,400 for single filers and $24,800 for married-filing-jointly in 2020 — can take a deduction of up to $300 in donations.

McConnell wants to increase that amount to $600 for single taxpayers and $1,200 for married filing jointly.

The move could boost donations, at least marginally – assuming families have the cash for it.

"The motivation is to help charitable organizations, which are seeing a potential decrease in charitable giving, given the state of many households," said Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

"Allowing them to deduct more can incentivize more giving; I suspect it could have a marginal change," he said.