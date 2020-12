Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The market's gains next year will be limited as risks are likely to increase in the second half of 2021, Ned Davis Research believes.

The firm expects the S&P 500 to reach 3,900 by year-end 2021, according to a note from the firm this week. That target implies an upside of 6.5% from Tuesday's close of 3,662.45.