These are the favorite cyclical stocks for 2021 from the best-performing analysts

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Cyclical stocks, the group most sensitive to an economic recovery, have powered the market's latest run to a record high amid promising vaccine news. A number of names still have a lot more room to go over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street's best analysts.

Many investors have been focusing on the typical reopening trades like airlines and cruise line operators to ride the big market rotation. However, there are some under-the-radar cyclical plays that top analysts see substantial upside in, including a slew of autos, homebuilders and industrials.



CNBC used TipRanks.com to find Wall Street's favorite cyclical stocks. We winnowed it down to only look at ratings and price targets from analysts whose recommendations have consistently outperformed the market. These stocks have strong buy ratings from the best analysts and have at least 10% upside based on their average 12-month price targets.