Britain's coronavirus vaccine approval could 'set the pace for the rest of the world'

A health worker wearing a protective mask works in a lab during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, U.S.

LONDON — The U.K.'s decision to grant emergency approval to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine will likely lead other countries to quickly follow suit, according to one economist, with regulators in the rest of Europe and the U.S. yet to decide on the new shots.

The U.K. government announced Wednesday that it had accepted a recommendation from the country's independent drug regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, to approve the vaccine, which was seen to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19 infection in late-stage clinical trials.

The U.K. is the first in the world to formally approve the Pfizer vaccine, its CEO calling the decision a "historic moment" in the fight against the pandemic.

The decision is likely to spur regulators in the U.S. and continental Europe to conclude their assessments on the safety and efficacy of the available vaccine data sooner rather than later, experts noted Wednesday.

"The U.K.'s approval will be only one of many, but along with that of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, it is likely to set the pace for the rest of the world — and for the other vaccines that are awaiting approval," Ana Nicholls, managing editor of the Industry Briefing at The Economist Intelligence Unit, commented Wednesday.

"For the U.K., it means that the priority groups can now start to get vaccinations immediately: that includes healthcare workers and those in care homes (staff and residents) followed by other vulnerable groups — although given two doses are needed the effects won't be felt until early next year."

Pfizer and BioNTech only applied to the EMA for the conditional marketing authorization of its vaccine on Tuesday. If the authorization is granted, it could enable its use in Europe this month, although that could prove very ambitious given that the EMA said it would only complete its review of the vaccine by Dec. 29.

It also said it would conclude its review of Pfizer's rival coronavirus vaccine, developed by Moderna and seen to be 94% effective at preventing Covid-19 infection, by Jan. 12.

For its part, the FDA said in late November that it had scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech's request for the emergency use authorization of its vaccine, so a decision could be announced soon after.