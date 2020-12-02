What to watch today: Dow set to fall despite U.K. Covid vaccine approval

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Drugmaker Merck (MRK) announced it sold its equity investment in Moderna (MRNA), following the biotech stock's massive move higher in 2020. Moderna shares have gotten a boost from their developments in the search for a coronavirus vaccine and are up more than 600% in 2020. A Morgan Stanley analyst downgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to "underweight" from "equal weight," noting that "the risk/reward paradigm shifts decidedly negative for the shares" after surging since its IPO "with very little change in the fundamental story." Palantir shares dropped 10% in the premarket. Thermo Fisher (TMO) was initiated by Goldman Sachs with a "buy" rating, with the bank calling the company "a core, long term holding due to a durable growth algorithm driven by sector leading exposure to the fast-growing BioPharma and Clinical/Diagnostics end markets and a revenue mix that is over 75% recurring." Verizon (VZ) shares rose 0.6% after MoffettNathanson upgraded them to "buy" from "neutral," citing the potential for higher average revenue per user in 2021. The firm also raised its price target on Verizon to $66 per share, up from $59 per share. The new target implies a 12-month upside of 9%. An analyst at Citi hiked his 12-month price target on Disney (DIS) to a Street high of $175 per share, implying a 17% upside from Tuesday's close of 149.44 per share. "We continue to expect a measured recovery within Disney's core businesses … At the same time, given the continued momentum of Disney's streaming apps, we are raising our outlook for the firm's DTC segment," the analyst said.

WATERCOOLER