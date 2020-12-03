15 hottest careers for freelancers in 2021

Whether it is to earn extra income or make up for a lost job, more Americans are turning to freelance work.

More than 2 million U.S. adults joined the freelance workforce since 2019, according to a recent study from Upwork, a freelance job platform.

FlexJobs is also seeing an increase in freelance job postings, and expects the trend to continue in 2021.

"This is what we tend to see whenever there is an economic downturn," said Brie Reynolds, career development manager and coach at the online remote work platform.

"Large employers still have work to be done, projects to be done, but they may be in industries where the uncertainty is too great for them, so they look to bring in freelancers."

FlexJobs compiled the top 15 categories with the most freelance job listings on its website since the pandemic started. It expects this list to hold steady into next year.