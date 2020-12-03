Amazon, Google, Walmart, and other leading firms, call on Biden, Congress to address climate change

In recent years, there has been increased momentum among investors and industry leaders alike to do something positive to address the world's environmental challenges. Indeed, the companies that have done the best job of articulating their socially responsible positions are seeing long-term benefits to the planet and their bottom line.

"Record wildfires, flooding, hurricanes and other extreme weather are upending lives and livelihoods," the letter said, which was organized by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions as part of a Climate Innovation 2050 initiative.

A firefighter walks along a hillside covered with flame retardant during the Elkhorn Fire near Red Bluff, California, U.S. August 29, 2020. Matthew McFarland | via Reuters