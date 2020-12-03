European markets head for mixed open as global markets pause for breath

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Thursday as global markets pause for breath, awaiting more news on U.S. stimulus measures and coronavirus vaccine approval.

London's FTSE is seen opening 9 points lower at 6,449, Germany's DAX 11 points lower at 13,296, France's CAC 40 2 points lower at 5,576 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 20 points at 21,996, according to IG.

European markets look set to follow the lackluster trading trend seen elsewhere overnight; U.S. stock futures held steady on Wednesday evening as investors awaited news on stimulus negotiations and the vaccine approval process.

On Wednesday, the U.K. became the first country to grant emergency approval to the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. Regulators in the U.S. and Europe are expected to make determinations on that vaccine and a similar vaccine from Moderna soon.

Still, the rollout of the vaccine is expected to take many months as the coronavirus crisis continues to hit hard in the U.S. which now has more than 100,000 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic.

In Europe on Thursday morning, the World Health Organization's regional office will hold an update on the pandemic and preparations for coronavirus vaccine.

In Asia-Pacific markets, stocks were little changed in Thursday trade as investors reacted to the release of a private survey on China's services sector activity in November; The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for November released Thursday came in at 57.8, rising from October's reading of 56.8. PMI readings above the 50 mark signify expansion.

There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Thursday.

- CNBC's Eustance Huang and Jesse Pound contributed to this market report.