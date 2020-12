Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

A simple strategy of buying this year's losers for a trade in the first quarter could work particularly well next year, Goldman Sachs said.

That's because 2020's S&P 500 laggards are having their worst year since 2007, trailing behind the benchmark by 36%, due to the outsized damage caused by the unprecedented pandemic, according to Goldman.