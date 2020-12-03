Now you can text Amazon Alexa from your iPhone to check the weather, buy stuff and more — here's how

You can now text with Alexa on your iPhone.

Amazon recently began testing a new feature on the iPhone that lets you text Alexa instead of speaking to it. You can use it to ask questions, order products from Amazon, call people and more.

It's useful if you're unable to speak or simply don't want to — like when you're in bed next to a sleeping partner but still want to use Alexa to look something up.

You can already interact with Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant this way. But if you prefer Alexa, this is a new way of interacting with it.