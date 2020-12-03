Mark Cuban on how the country will change post-pandemic: 'America 2.0' will look 'different'

According to self-made billionaire Mark Cuban, the future of America post-pandemic, or what he calls "America 2.0," will look "different." "My dad always said that you don't live in the world you were born into, and that's not going to change," Cuban said during a Q&A session at the George W. Bush Center on Oct. 21. "The rate of change is only going to accelerate." Forced changes that were brought on due to the spread of Covid-19 may become permanent, Cuban said. "We're seeing businesses move toward online. We're seeing more people work at home. We're seeing people having to deal with health care issues with uncertainty. It's up to entrepreneurs to find solutions to those issues," he said. "That, to me, is America 2.0." Here are some of Cuban's predictions on what "America 2.0" will look like.

Ongoing remote work

Less travel

Digitalization of business

"We'll see a lot more people turn to technology for purchasing" even when things return to normal, Cuban said. "My wife was adamant against buying groceries from Whole Foods and having it delivered, [but] not anymore." The pandemic prompted a major shift to online for businesses and customers. Shoppers in the U.S. spent a record-setting $10.8 billion online on Cyber Monday, which is a 15.1% increase from 2019, according to Adobe Analytics data. Overall, Adobe forecasts $184 billion in online sales will be spent this holiday season, a 30% increase from 2019, as a result of concerns over the coronavirus spread. "We're seeing an adaptation by entrepreneurs into new ways of doing business that I think are going to continue to be accepted," he said. "When there is change, even when it's horrific like this, there is opportunity there," Cuban said.

Accelerated innovation