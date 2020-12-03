Moody's says outlook for India's nonfinancial companies is 'stable,' expects sharp GDP rebound

Hand Rickshaws are parked on a roadside during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on March 25, 2020. Debajyoti Chakraborty | NurPhoto | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — The outlook for India's rated nonfinancial companies is "stable" for 2021 as business conditions improve and economic growth is set for a rebound, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday. Corporate earnings would grow as demand starts to recover, following a sharp drop over the last two quarters, the ratings agency said. A structural shift in consumption patterns would support demand growth over the next 12 to 18 months, according to Moody's. Last week, South Asia's largest economy sank into a technical recession as GDP for the September quarter contracted 7.5%. India's growth trajectory was derailed in late March, when the country went into a national lockdown through May in order to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Economists have said high-frequency data pointed to signs of improvement in subsequent months but warned that the recovery is fragile as infections are still rising in India. While new cases are ticking up at a slower rate, the possibility of further lockdowns poses a risk to consumer demand.

Growth outlook

Sweta Patodia, a Moody's analyst, said that a broad-based revival for demand and economic conditions in 2020 will support strong GDP growth of 10.8% in India for the fiscal year between April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. "These improving business conditions will increase rated issuers' earnings, which we expect to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of fiscal 2022," she said. "A combination of higher earnings and reduced capital spending will support (debt reduction) over the next 12-18 months." A low interest rate environment and widespread credit availability would allow companies with strong balance sheets to refinance and grow, Moody's said. But liquidity would be tight for financially weaker firms, worsening their operating challenges. "Specifically, around 39% of the total ($)16 billion of debt maturing through 2022 pertains to such financially weaker, speculative-grade issuers," the ratings agency said about the debt obligations of some Indian companies.

Sector trends