Deadlocked on oil production cuts, OPEC and its allies to resume talks

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020.

LONDON — OPEC and non-OPEC allies will resume talks on Thursday to iron out oil production policy for next year, seeking to build consensus over how to tackle weak demand amid a new wave of coronavirus cases.

OPEC and its partners, known collectively as OPEC+, are widely expected to extend oil production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day through to at least March 2021. However, talks were suspended on Tuesday after it became clear they had been unable to reach a compromise.

Oil ministers from the 23-member group, which is composed of some of the world's largest crude producers, will reconvene for a virtual meeting from 1 p.m. London time on Thursday to try to find common ground.

In April, after days of protracted talks, OPEC+ agreed to the largest single oil output cut in history. The record cut of 9.7 million barrels per day started on May 1 but was subsequently scaled back to 7.7 million in August and OPEC+ has said it plans further tapering next year.

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $47.92 a barrel during morning deals, around 0.6% lower, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $44.93, down 0.8% for the session.

Both price contracts snapped a multi-day losing streak in the previous session, closing higher on encouraging Covid-19 vaccine news. Oil prices remain more than 25% lower year-to-date.