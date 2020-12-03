Covid stock boom for Peloton and Zoom a result of 'lazy investing,' says NYU's 'dean of valuation'

Peloton Interactive Inc. stationary bicycles sit on display at the company's showroom on Madison Avenue in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran told CNBC on Thursday he believes the coronavirus-fueled surge in the stocks of Zoom Video and Peloton have pushed their valuations way too high.

"I think very early in the pandemic, Zoom and Peloton to me became the symbols of lazy investing — lazy investing in the sense of, 'Hey, I want to take advantage of the pandemic. Let me pick the companies that I think will benefit,'" Damodaran, known as the "dean of valuation" for his company analyses, said on "Fast Money."