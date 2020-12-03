Stock futures flat ahead of November jobs report

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading on Thursday as investors awaited a key November jobs report to gauge the pace of labor market recovery in the face of a worsening pandemic.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 20 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.1% higher.

The rate of job gains likely slowed in November due to the spike in new coronavirus cases that led to fresh lockdown restrictions. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 440,000 jobs, compared 638,000 in October, according to Dow Jones. The unemployment rate is estimated to have decreased to 6.7% from 6.9%.

The latest weekly jobless claims hit a pandemic-era low, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled 712,000 last week, compared with 787,000 a week earlier and the Dow Jones estimate of 780,000. Still, the claims remained well above the pre-pandemic record.

"Job layoffs showed modest improvement, but make no mistake, there are storm clouds out on the horizon ready to roll in if Congress doesn't act to renew the unemployment benefits for gig workers and for extended benefits that expire at the end of the year," Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG, said in a note.

On Thursday, the stock market was hit by a report showing details about Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine's rollout. Major averages swiftly fell to their session lows after Dow Jones reported said Pfizer expects to ship half of the Covid-19 vaccines it originally planned for this year due to supply-chain problems.