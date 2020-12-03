Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta Beauty, DocuSign, Cloudera & more

Fans gather at local Ulta Beauty in Houston to greet Kylie Jenner at the launch of her cosmetics line on November 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

DocuSign — Shares of DocuSign popped 6% after the electronic-documents company posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter and issued upbeat full-year guidance. DocuSign earned 22 cents per share in the quarter, versus an analysts' average estimate of 13 cents according to Refinitiv.

Ulta Beauty — Shares of Ulta Beauty fell more than 5% in extended trading after the beauty retailer reported a net sales miss. Its net sales came in at $1.55 billion in the third quarter, compared to a $1.56 billion estimate, per Refinitiv. The company said its same-store sales fell 8.9% in the quarter.

Cloudera — Shares of Cloudera gained more than 8% after the software company reported stronger-than-expected results. Cloudera reported earnings of 15 cents per share, above Refinitiv analyst estimate of 9 cents per share. Its revenue totaled $218 million, higher than a $209 million estimate.

PagerDuty — Shares of PagerDuty jumped more than 14% after its third-quarter results exceeded Wall Street estimates. The software company reported a loss per share of 9 cents, versus a 10-cent loss per share analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also came in above estimates.