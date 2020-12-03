Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Tyson Foods & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to neutral from overweight.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Tesla to buy from neutral.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods to overweight from neutral.
  • JPMorgan added Whirlpool to the focus list.
  • Oppenheimer raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $366 from $348.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Square to outperform from in line.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Stitch Fix to underweight from equal weight.
A bag of Tyson Foods Inc. frozen chicken is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Tyson is scheduled to release earnings figured on May 9.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: