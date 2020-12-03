Trump doubles down on $740 billion defense bill veto threat over Section 230 tech fight

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense on January 27, 2017, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump threatened again on Thursday to veto a colossal defense bill if lawmakers do not include a measure eliminating legal protections for social media companies.

Trump is calling for the repeal of a federal law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Act, which protects tech giants like Facebook and Twitter from being held legally liable for what is posted on their platforms.

On Wednesday, Trump referred to the provision as a "liability shielding gift" to "Big Tech" and called for it to be "completely terminated" otherwise he would nix this year's National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

The president also said the measure posed a serious threat to U.S. national security as well as election integrity but did not give any further explanatory details. Trump has also said that Twitter, his social media platform of choice, has unfairly censored him.

The president's issue with Section 230 came to light this summer after Twitter added warning labels to several of his tweets that alleged mail-in voting is fraudulent. Trump has still not conceded the U.S. presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The NDAA, which typically passes with overwhelming bipartisan support and veto-proof majorities, is a sweeping defense bill that authorizes a topline of $740 billion in spending and outlines Pentagon policy.

The bill could have enough bipartisan support for Congress to override Trump's veto if he makes good on his threat.

This year's legislation includes a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops, a plan to rename military installations bearing names of Confederate leaders as well as a slew of other provisions. The NDAA, in its current form, does not include any measure in relation to Section 230.

This is not the first time the president has targeted the NDAA. Earlier this year, Trump said he would veto the measure if it included language on changing U.S. military installations named after Confederate generals.

Despite Trump's threats, lawmakers included the renaming provision in this year's NDAA.

This week, Trump's plan to "unequivocally veto" the NDAA was met with swift bipartisan opposition as lawmakers work to pass the crucial bill needed to fund the military by the end of the year.

The latest legislation hiccup between the White House and the Hill, comes as lawmakers sprint to complete a second pandemic stimulus bill.