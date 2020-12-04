Cramer's week ahead: Next week may be difficult for the markets without stimulus progress

The stock market's next move hinges on the state of coronavirus stimulus talks in Washington, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

"If the Democrats and Republicans in Congress can make a stimulus deal over the weekend, this market can indeed keep running," the "Mad Money" host said. "Without some progress in Washington, though, next week could be a lot more difficult because we're entering the most horrifying phase of the pandemic."

The comments come after the major averages climbed higher, despite a disappointing jobs report that came out in the morning. The indexes all enjoyed a positive week of trading, rising between roughly 1% and 2% over the past five trading days to new highs.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248.74 points, or 0.8%, to 30,218.26. The S&P 500 moved 0.9% higher to 3,699.12. The Nasdaq Composite grew 0.7% to 12,464.23.

In November, about 245,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy, though the count was far below the 440,000 number that was estimated in a Dow Jones consensus. The unemployment rate dipped to 6.7% from 6.9% as the U.S. economy continues to claw back from the coronavirus slowdown earlier this year.

Republicans and Democrats remain divided on key items to push through another coronavirus spending bill.

"If the supercharged stimulus talks don't lead to some kind of agreement over the weekend, I fear that we are going to get hammered when we come in on Monday," Cramer said.

Cramer gave his game plan for the week ahead. All earnings projections are based on FactSet estimates: