Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Carvana, GE, Dish & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Telsey upgraded Cracker Barrel to outperform from market perform.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Aflac as sell.
  • Jefferies initiated Carvana as buy.
  • Wolfe downgraded Boeing to underperform from peer perform.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Dish to neutral from buy.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on General Electric to $13 from $11.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Prudential as buy.
Source: Cracker Barrel

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: