SIGN IN
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Carvana, GE, Dish & more
Published Fri, Dec 4 2020
7:59 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Telsey upgraded Cracker Barrel to outperform from market perform.
Goldman Sachs initiated Aflac as sell.
Jefferies initiated Carvana as buy.
Wolfe downgraded Boeing to underperform from peer perform.
Guggenheim downgraded Dish to neutral from buy.
Bank of America raised its price target on General Electric to $13 from $11.
Goldman Sachs initiated Prudential as buy.
Source: Cracker Barrel
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
