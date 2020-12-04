Goldman Sachs picks the European stocks going into 2021 like 'coiled springs'

A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

LONDON — Analysts at Goldman Sachs have identified their top "alpha" opportunities in Europe, highlighting three stocks expected to outperform as topline growth snaps back next year.

The Wall Street bank believes investors should position for a sharp bounce in global activity from the second quarter of 2021, with policymakers set to ease strict public health measures as coronavirus vaccines become widely available.

It is hoped the rollout of a safe and effective vaccine could help to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.5 million lives worldwide and hit the global economy hard.

"Following a period of high uncertainty, the US election result and positive Covid-19 vaccine news flow have driven a sharp move higher across markets," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a research note published Dec. 1.

"Post the rally, we highlight our top alpha opportunities — both in terms of stocks to buy and which may lag — leveraging our sector analysts' fundamental views."