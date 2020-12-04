The EU could go ahead with its Covid stimulus, despite Hungary and Poland’s veto

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, delivers a speech during a special address on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

LONDON — The European Union could implement its massive coronavirus stimulus plan without Hungary and Poland, which are vetoing its budget, top EU officials have said.

Hungary and Poland have vetoed the EU budget plan for 2021 through 2027 because they oppose the link between disbursing EU funds and compliance to European vales, the so-called rule-of-law mechanism.

The dispute is not new; both nations are under investigation by Brussels for allegedly influencing the appointment of top judges and the freedom of speech. They deny wrongdoing.

However, the issue has become all the more important now, as it is preventing the release of much-needed financial help across the political bloc of 27 nations.

In an interview on Friday morning, the EU's budget chief, Johannes Hahn, said that Budapest and Warsaw "cannot stop us from helping our citizens," the FT reported.

It comes after the EU's trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, told CNBC on Wednesday that the EU was looking at "different possible options," when asked if Hungary and Poland could be side-lined. He added that the EU needed to resolve the impasse "one way or another."

However, pushing the budget through without the two nations could have long-term consequences that most European officials will be keen to avoid.