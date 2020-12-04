Fintech firm Revolut takes aim at Stripe with payment software for businesses

Nikolay Storonsky, chief executive of Revolut, on stage at the MoneyConf fintech event in Lisbon, Portugal.

LONDON — Digital banking start-up Revolut on Friday launched tools for its business clients to accept payments online, looking to compete with payment giants such as Stripe and Adyen.

Revolut said its new acquiring solution would allow firms to install plug-in checkout software or build their own custom features to take card payments over the internet.

Businesses can also share links with customers through its platform to receive payments, Revolut said. The service is currently only available in Europe.

Revolut, founded in London five years ago, is mostly known for its money management app and payment card. But the company has been pushing deeper into business banking over the last few years.

Revolut Business, like the firm's consumer-oriented service, has seen fast growth thanks to its slick app and cheaper foreign exchange rates. Revolut Business has racked up over 500,000 clients since its launch in 2017.