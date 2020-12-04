Any progress on stimulus could give the market a boost in the week ahead

Stimulus to help the economy and vaccines to stop the virus are expected to the be the main focus in markets in the week ahead.

Efforts to move along a fiscal package in Congress picked up momentum in the past week with Congressional leaders sounding conciliatory, and a bi-partisan group of senators pushing their own $900 billion proposal.

"It probably boils down to how much [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell is willing to deal, and I don't know what the answer is to that," said Mike Schumacher, head of rate strategy at Wells Fargo. "If it's going to happen, next week is the week. The government runs out of money on Friday. Congress has to come up with a funding scheme."

Strategists have said the two events could be tied, but Congress could also push through a spending resolution without including stimulus. Some programs will expire at the end of the month, if Congress does not provide funding, including unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.

The on again, off again stimulus talks have led to skepticism in the market, and sets it up for a move higher if there is anything officially announced. "I wouldn't think it's fully baked in. I would say the stimulus is a positive catalyst, unless it's less than $900 billion," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

While stocks surged in the past week, bond yields also moved higher. Yields move opposite price, and bond yields have been rising on stimulus expectations. More spending means more debt, and that sends rates higher.