These CARES Act provisions will expire just after Christmas if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus deal

Negotiations on a stimulus deal between Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are currently underway, with both parties saying they'd like to reach a consensus before government funding runs out on Dec. 11.

The two sides have had months to pass another relief bill. Now, there is some traction on a $908 billion bill put together by a bipartisan group of lawmakers that includes some enhanced unemployment benefits, support for small businesses, a continuation of the federal student loan deferral and more. President-elect Joe Biden called the bill "a good start" on Thursday.

McConnell, however, rejected the bipartisan effort, pushing instead for a $500 billion bill that includes another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding and liability insurance for employers. The latter is a no-go for Democrats. McConnell's bill does not include enhanced federal unemployment payments. Neither bill includes another round of stimulus checks.

As the two sides continue to negotiate, there is a lot on the line. Without a deal, 66% of Americans currently collecting unemployment benefits will lose them by Dec. 26, according to Morning Consult. Almost 83 million adults reported in November that their household had a difficult time paying for essentials like food, housing, transportation, medical expenses or other bills, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent Household Pulse survey.

These are the relief measures that expire at the end of the year without another deal: